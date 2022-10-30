Julia Roberts Reveals Late Martin Luther King jnr. And Wife Paid Hospital Boll fir Her Birth

Julia Roberts has deep connections with the late Martin Luther King jnr. and his wife Coretta Scott King.

The Hollywood actress revealed that the human rights activist and his Mrs, paid the hospital bill for her birth when her parents couldn’t afford it.

Roberts made this known While in conversation with Gayle King, noting that her parents were friends with the Kings whole living in Atlanta and running a theatre school.

“One day Coretta called my mother and asked if her kids could be part of the school because they were having a hard time finding a place that would accept her kids,” the “Erin Brockovich” star said, referring to segregation in the 1960s.

“My mom was like, ‘Sure, come on over,’ and so they all just became friends, and they helped us out of a jam.”

It previously has been reported that a Ku Klux Klan member blew up a car outside one of Betty and Walter Roberts’ plays in response to King Jr’s daughter Yolanda being cast in a role where she had to kiss a white actor.

The famed journalist called Roberts’ parents’ decision “extraordinary” because people didn’t see “little black children interacting with little white kids in acting school” at the time.

