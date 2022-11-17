Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Julia Fox Says She’s ‘Thinking About’ Dating Women Because She has a ‘Gay Bone’

Julia Fox is no longer interested in having sex with men.

The actress appeared on the recent episode of Ziwe’s show, in which she talked about her dating life, the possibility of dating women, and more.

Asked if she would consider dating women, Fox said, “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

She said a lot more.

Watch the icon:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: