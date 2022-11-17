Julia Fox Says She’s ‘Thinking About’ Dating Women Because She has a ‘Gay Bone’

Julia Fox is no longer interested in having sex with men.

The actress appeared on the recent episode of Ziwe’s show, in which she talked about her dating life, the possibility of dating women, and more.

Asked if she would consider dating women, Fox said, “I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think I have, you know, a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more.”

She said a lot more.

Watch the icon:

i asked julia fox about dating men… new episodes premiere november 18th pic.twitter.com/IPMh13nMwK — ziwe (@ziwe) November 16, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...