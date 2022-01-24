Julia Fox Says She’s Not Dating Kanye West for Money: ‘Honey, I’ve Dated Billionaires’

Julia Fox has a lot to say to people who think she is in a relationship with Kanye West for money.

The star shared her thoughts on the latest episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, where she shut down speculation that she’s dating Kanye West for “fame,” “clout” and “money.”

“It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care,” Fox explained. “People are like, ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real.”

The actress added, “When I was younger, I was such an attention seeker. I mean like ‘climb on top of the bar.’ It was always like ‘eyes on me.’ I had to get on stage at the concert. I had to make everything about me –– every situation about me. And as I got older and did work on myself, now I don’t need it or care for it or think about it. I don’t read any of the headlines or even see [them]. I just don’t really care.”

