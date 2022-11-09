Julia Fox Says Her Relationship With Kanye West Affected Her Career: ‘I’m Not Getting as Many Offers as I Was Before’

Julia Fox has gotten candid about how negatively her relationship with Kanye West affected her career.

The actress shared this during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the Uncut Gemsalum, where she said that her fling with the rapper didn’t exactly help her acting prospects.

“After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way,” Fox shared. “I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety.”

She adds that some executives in Hollywood may see her as a “liability” or “tabloid type person” due to her relationship with West, she however maintained that “I just have to trust the process.”

“It’s fine, I’m so busy,” Fox added. “I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care.”

This is the opposite of what she had previously said about Kanye.

During her appearance at the New York premiere of The Batman in March, she talked about their romance.

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Fox told Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. Julia added that dating Kanye was “like hitting a reset button,” because it “brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

