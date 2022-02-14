Julia Fox Responds to Daily Mail’s Report that She Cries Over Alleged Breakup from Kanye West

Julia Fox is clearing the air and ensuring that there’s no misunderstanding of her feelings and stance.

The actress who has been linked to Kanye West in the last few weeks reacted to a report by Daily Mail which alleged she was tearful at the airport over her alleged breakup from the rapper.

Fox took to Instagram to set the records straight, revealing that she hasn’t cried since the year 1997 and if anything, she’s been laughing more.

She went on to note that she looked a little tardy at the airport because she had to race to the terminal in order not to miss her flight to go see the only men that matter; her father and son.

To further buttress her point, Julia Fox shared a video of herself at the airport and tagged it, “crying where @dailymail.”

