Julia Fox Makes Jaw Dropping Fashion Statement in NYC

Julia Fox is back at it again, making an unconventional fashion statement with her streetwear.

The ‘Uncut Gem’ actress and ex-girlfriend of Kanye West set jaws dropping as she took to the streets of New York City.

Julia hit town in a strappy crop top and pants that showed off the top of her thighs. She accessorised with an Alexander Wang chain mail bag and caused quite the stir as she made her way around town.

Recall that several weeks ago, Julia Fox set the interview on fire when she stepped out in Alex Wang body wear consisting of a sports bra and pants. She had dressed the look with an oversized denim jacket and knee high boots.

