Julia Fox is Happy with How Quickly Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended: ‘Seems Like He Had a Lot to Work On

Julia Fox has finally shared that she is proud of leaving Kanye West the way she did.

The actress spoke about this in an interview with ES Magazine, where she addressed allegations that she only dated Ye amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian in an effort for more publicity.

“That’s such bullshit,” she said, per Complex. “He got my number through a mutual friend, period.” And then she went on to shared minor details about their romance, saying that there was a “good amount” of chemistry between them.

“It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” she continued. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.” As for what those “red flags” were, she appeared to point the finger at Ye’s messy divorce. While the two dated, Ye publicly expressed his desire to get back with Kim.

“The unresolved issues that he was dealing with,” she said. “It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...