Julia Fox Gushes About Kanye West Romance, Says They Had an Instant Connection

Julia Fox is gushing about her new romance with Kanye West, confessing to loving the ride.

The actress kicked off 2022 in the company of the billionaire rapper and designer who is currently working out the details of his divorce from estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia and Kanye were first spotted together in Miami, and later in New York City and is opening up about the dates that they’ve had so far in @interviewmag.

Julia Fox revealed that she met Kanye West on New Year’s Eve in Miami and it was an “instant connection.” She added,

“His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” They decided to keep things moving and later linked up in New York City, where she says they went to see “Slave Play.” After the play, they had dinner at her favourite restaurant, Carbone.

Fox also adds that while other folks were dining, Ye had an entire photoshoot set up for her, which he directed. After their photoshoot in the restaurant, he surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes.

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time.

“But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic,” Fox finished her post.

“I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

See some photos from the shoot Kanye set up for Julia.

