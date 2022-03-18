Julia Fox Calls Kanye ‘Harmless’, Says He Poses No Real Threat to Kim Kardashian or Pete Davidson

Julia Fox has risen to Kanye West’s defense.

The actress has said that the rapper poses no real danger to either Kim Kardashian or her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Speaking with TMZ’s Uncut Gems, Fox was asked if Kim and Pete should be worried for their safety amid Kanye’s social media assault. “No, no no no, Kanye’s harmless,” she said. “I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. I know it’s aggressive, but I really don’t… I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly.”

And asked if she had reached out to the rapper since their split, she confirmed they hadn’t spoken recently.

Asked if he poses a danger to himself, though, she replied, “I’m not really sure … But I’ll give him a call and I’ll find out.” Right at the end of the video, she also joked, “This is a public appeal to anyone who wants to date me, I’m single and my DMs are open!”

