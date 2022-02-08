Julia Fox Addresses Kanye Breakup Rumours After Deleting Instagram Photos

Julia Fox has explained why she deleted some pictures of her and KANYE WEST from her Instagram.

The actress explained why she unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and removed photos of herself with Ye.

“Guys, relax,” she said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

See her post:

Julia Fox explains why she deleted pics of her and Kanye West on her Instagram.👀 “I took the f*ckin photos down because i read the comments and everybody was like ‘oh my god, you clearly only posted the photos where you looked good in’” pic.twitter.com/eysxNvbxLd — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 7, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...