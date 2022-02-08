Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Julia Fox Addresses Kanye Breakup Rumours After Deleting Instagram Photos

Julia Fox has explained why she deleted some pictures of her and KANYE WEST from her Instagram.

The actress explained why she unfollowed Kardashian fan accounts and removed photos of herself with Ye.

“Guys, relax,” she said. “I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

See her post:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: