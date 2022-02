Julia Fox wants everyone to know that she is not trying to be Kim Kardashian.

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to call out Page Six for saying that she is channeling Kim by wearing a “blue chest mold.” According to Fox, she wore the fit long ago.

“FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf,” she wrote. “I forgot to post it.”

This comes after she and Kanye West took their relationship public.

