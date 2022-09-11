Judge Rules that R. Kelly’s Prison Account Will Be Used to Pay Victim Restitution

New reports have confirmed that a New York federal judge has ruled the prosecution team can seize some of the money held in R. Kelly’s inmate commissary account to pay court fines and victim restitution.

According to Billboard and Rolling Stone, the disgraced singer was ordered to hand over the nearly $30,000 dollars currently in his account, which will now be used to cover a $900 court fine, the balance of which will be applied to restitution after the court decides how much money he owes the victims.

Rolling Stone further adds that Kelly is allowed to retain $500 for commissary use.

“The defendant has amassed nearly $30,000 dollars in his inmate trust account over the course of the last three years of incarceration,” the prosecution said, per Billboard. “The defendant has not made any payments towards the substantial criminal monetary penalties imposed upon him at sentencing, even though payment was due immediately.”

U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly added that her ruling was “appropriate,” and that the victims have a right to “full and timely restitution.”

