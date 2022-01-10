Judge orders immediate release of Djokovic

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been set free and cleared to compete in Melbourne after a judge ruled in his favour following his detention and isolation in Australia.

In a ruling Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly hearing Djkovic’s challenge to an order by the Australian government revoking his entry visa overturned the decision.

The judge ordered the release of the tennis star from detention.

The 34-year-old Serbian flew into Melbourne last week, hoping to defend his Australian Open title.

The government acknowledged in court that Djokovic was not given enough time to respond following the notification to cancel his visa.

The Judge said Djokovic could have had more time to make a submission about why his visa should not be withdrawn if authorities had stuck to the original time.

“We all play by the same rules,” Judge Kelly said. “Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed.”

Lawyers for Djokovic argued that the 20-time Grand Slam winner entered the country on the understanding that his exemption from restrictions requiring travellers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was valid.

“He had done absolutely everything. He had engaged with everything that was required of him by Tennis Australia,” Nick Wood said.

Judge Kelly appeared to agree with Mr Wood’s argument and told government lawyers that he felt “agitated” by what he had heard so far.

“What more could this man have done?” he asked.

While there has been no sign of the Serbian player since the verdict, the coast is not yet clear for him as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke can still cancel his visa on new grounds.

