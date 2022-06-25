Judge Officially Rules Amber Heard Must Pay Johnny Depp After Both Parties Failed to Reach Settlement

Judge Penney Ascarate, the presiding judge over the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial has finalized the verdict on Friday, June 24.

This subsequently means that she has sealed off the chances of both parties settling out of court, hence Amber Heard has to pay Johnny Depp.

The “Aquaman” actress’ representative has already stressed that their client plans to appeal the verdict but will have to give notice within the next 30 days for her motion to be considered. On June 1, the jurors who spent six weeks listening to both sides in the explosive trial found that both Amber and Johnny had both defamed one another.

But the verdict still ruled in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s favor, with the jury taking his side in all three of his claims against Amber that her infamous 2018 Washington Post op-ed had slandered his character.

Judge Penney Azcarate had given the ex-couple until June 24 to come up with a settlement out of court, which she would enter instead of the verdict that granted Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages and an additional $5 million in punitive damages. But an agreement was never reached, hence Heard has to make the payment to Depp.

