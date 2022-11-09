Judge Judy Says Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared to Death’ of Her When They Were Neighbours

Judge Judy has revealed that she was once neighbours with Justin Bieber and that the singer was so terrified of her.

The judge shared this in a new interview with Access Hollywood, where she talked openly about his run-ins with the law, namely his 2014 DUI.

“He’s scared to death of me,” the 80-year-old told the outlet. “There was a period of time before he grew up—when he was foolish, and doing foolish things.”

She explained that Bieber asked his security to pay attention to her schedule so they wouldn’t run into each other. “I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she said.

It is worthy noting that Judge Judy criticised Bieber’s DUI arrest in January 2014.

“Being a celebrity is a gift,” she told CBS Los Angeles at the time. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. I think it’s sad. And nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...