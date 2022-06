JT is sporting new ink and has decided that the pain is worth the final outcome hence, she’ll be getting more the future.

The one half of City Girls showed off her new under-boob tattoo via her Instagram on Sunday, June 5.

JT shared a photo of the cute feather drawing which now proudly rests under her right breast and asked fans to guess the pain level in the caption.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...