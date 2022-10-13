Thursday, October 13, 2022
JP Morgan Chase Allegedly Terminates Banking Relationship with Kanye West

It seems there’s no end to the backlash Kanye West has been subjected to in the last few weeks due to his comments, as JP Morgan Chase Bank has allegedly terminated its working relationship with the rapper.

Fox reporter alleged this via her Twitter handle on Thursday morning, sharing a screenshot of the alleged letter sent to Kanye by the bank to inform him of its decision.

According to the letter, Kanye West has until November 21 to transfer the Yeezy LLC assets with the company to another institution.

Not one to hold back, Cadence Owens revealed that JP Morgan Chase gave no official reason for its decision to terminate its working relationship with the rapper.

