Journalists demand apologies from Messi, Argentina teammates over ‘insult’

Journalists under the umbrella of International Sports Press Association (AIPS) have accused Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates of insulting reporters with a song while celebrating their World Cup triumph over France in Qatar on Sunday.

The AIPS President, Gianni Merlo, in a statement on Monday, said Messi should apologise on behalf of the team for the song with which he and his teammates insulted journalists.

Merlo said Messi may be a lauded billionaire but has to respect those who have also contributed, with their enthusiasm and no self-interest, to creating his myth.

He added that in addition to being great players they should also be role models in life, because they have become rich thanks to everyone.

See full statement:

Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the number one in football, the captain of the Argentine national team, who won the World Cup, but for this very reason he should apologise on behalf of the team for the song with which he and his teammates insulted us journalists, all of our category.

RESPECT He may be a lauded billionaire, but he has to respect those who have also contributed, with their enthusiasm and no self-interest, to creating his myth.

In addition to being great players they should also be role models in life, because they have become rich thanks to everyone.

THE INSULT It was nice to see him on the pitch with his family, everyone rejoiced with him. But now what would the public and the family members of journalists, who have been described as “whores” (“putos periodistas”) by characters who sometimes have dubious behaviours bordering on law, think.

APOLOGY Among the players there were also officials of the Argentine federation singing and this is even more serious.

Let’s hope that some of them realise the offense done and apologise.