Journalist’s car stolen at APC Secretariat

A Golf 3 car, belonging to a journalist with New Nigerian Newspapers, Mr. Amos Mathew was, on Tuesday, stolen at the All Progressives Congress (APC), Secretariat in Kaduna.

The journalist and other members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, were at the Secretariat to cover a political event when the car was stolen.

According to him, “the vehicle was parked in the front of the party Secretariat at exactly 10:00 a.m. and was discovered to have been stolen at the end of a political event by unidentified political thugs at exactly 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday.”

He explained that security operatives have been informed about the stolen car, with registration number: LSD-516-HB.

Other valuable items like ATM card, office Identity Card, Voters’ Card, National Identity Card, among others, were in the stolen vehicle.

Following the development, the Kaduna NUJ members have vowed to boycott any future political activity in the State if relevant authorities failed to recover the vehicle.

