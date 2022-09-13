Joshua accepts deal for Fury fight

Anthony Joshua has reportedly accepted terms set out by the team of Tyson Fury ahead of a potential fight on December 3.

Joshua’s 258 Management and Matchroom stated on social media that communication had been halted due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and that they were waiting for a response.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, has since replied: “Contract will be with you very soon.”

Fury recently challenged Joshua to a long-awaited all-British showdown and offered the two-time world champion a 60-40 purse after it emerged a prospective undisputed clash against Oleksandr Usyk would likely have to wait until 2023.

The 34-year-old initially highlighted November 26 at Wembley or December 3 at Cardiff as potential dates for the fight.

Contract will be with you very soon 🥊 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 13, 2022

The Gypsy King marked his UK homecoming with a sixth-round knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April, and preceded to reiterate plans to retire before informing the WBC he intended to resume his career at the end of last month.

Joshua, who suffered a split decision defeat to Usyk in last month’s rematch, entered the WBC rankings at No 6 this week.

