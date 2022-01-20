Josh2Funny Undergoes Surgery to Eliminate 11-Year Pain

Josh2Funny is grateful for a quick recovery following a major surgery.

The comedian and skit maker revealed that he had to undergo an invasive procedure to help with an 11-year-old pain he had been suffering.

He shared a clip of himself on his hospital bed as he thanked everyone who stood by him during the period especially his beautiful wife.

Josh2Funny who also expressed gratitude to God for a successful surgery and quick recovery encouraged folks to check on their people because no one knows what the other is going through behind closed doors.

