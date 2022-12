Josh2Funny just scored major points with his wife, Bina Alfred, after he surprised her with an out of the blue gift.

The mother of one took to her Instagram page to thank her husband for gifting her a brand new Mercedes Benz for no special reason at all.

Bina Alfred posted photos of herself posing by the silver automobile as she thanked Josh2Funny for being a man of his word through the years and making her decision to walk life with him, worth it.

