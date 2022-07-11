Monday, July 11, 2022
Josh2funny Serenades Wife with One-of-a-kind Poem on Her Birthday

Josh2funny couldn’t resist serenading his wife the best way he can for her birthday.

The skit maker and actor made a beautiful Instagram post dedicated to his Mrs to mark the auspicious occasion.

Josh2funny posted a collage of videos that showed him and his wife at different times and places while providing background audio with his one-of-a-kind poem.

He praised his woman for a that she is and continues to be, hailing her beauty, virtues and other characteristics he finds attractive in her.

In his caption, he thanked her for believing a the sweet words he told her when he was wooing her and added that she is the most beautiful thing to happen to his existence.

 

