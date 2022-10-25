Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Josh2Funny Hilariously Recounts Proposal to Wife on Third Anniversary

It’s been three years since Josh2Funny got on bended knees and asked his wife to share her life with him.

The skit maker and actor hilariously narrated his ordeal on that day as he celebrated the third anniversary of their engagement via his Instagram.

Posting a cute video of the parents of one matching in white tees and a pair of blue jeans, Josh2Funny went on to recount that, 3 years ago, he went to a store and bought an expensive ring.

He added that he bought drinks and called some friends together to help witness his decision to elevate his marital status.

Josh2Funny noted that he got down on bended knees and begged his then girlfriend to agree to marry him, despite buying the ring with his own money and instead of his friends to stop him from making that decision, they were busy hailing it.

Three years down the line, he’s here with his Mrs, wearing matching blue jeans and white tee shirts.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: