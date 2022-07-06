Josh2funny Calls Out Son from Blocking Sex O’clock with Wife

Josh2funny has called out his son for not staying loyal to the bro code despite knowing he wanted to run a few things with his wife.

The comedian and new dad took to his Instagram page to share his frustration after his baby boy refused to sleep all night thereby, blocking any chance of him and his wife, having sex.

Josh2funny noted that his almost 2-month-old son should have known that things were going to go down that night and cooperated to ensure that every party was satisfied but alas, he refused to do so.

Watch the hilarious video below.

