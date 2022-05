Josh Alfred aka Josh2funny and his wife, Bina have welcomed their first child together.

The skit maker and actor announced the birth of his son via his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 17.

Josh2funny shared a phot of Hsi newborn’s legs and captioned it,

“Now let’s officially welcome the owner of the leg, a new Minister, a King and more , an optununuan Eden Alfred.

New mum, Bina also shared the same phot as her husband in her Instagram page and simply captioned it, “welcome son.”

