Jose Peseiro: Details of new Eagles coach’s contract revealed

The Nigeria Football Federation, on Sunday, confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the senior national team.

However, OwnGoalNigeria reports that Peseiro has been handed only a one-year contract to take charge of the Super Eagles.

The 12-month deal is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.

It is understood the NFF has given Peseiro a short-term contract, because of their legal battle on payments with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.

FIFA has already ordered the federation to pay Rohr the sum of $380,000 as compensation for breach of contract.

Peseiro’s first matches in charge will be the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico in the US.

The matches will be followed by the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

