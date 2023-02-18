Jorginho nets winner as Arsenal edge Villa 4-2

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League.

Villa twice went ahead through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho in the first half.

They were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break, before Arsenal sealed victory in a dramatic finish.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a run of three games without a win to climb back above Manchester City after defeat to them in midweek.

Pep Guardiola’s men can however return to the top of the table when they go up against Nottingham Forest later today.

