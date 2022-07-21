Jordan Peele Rejects Best Horror Director Tag

Jordan Peele deeply appreciates all the love he is getting following the release of his new film, “Nope,” which has gotten an 88% rating on Rotten Tomato.

His two previous two films, Get Out and Us, have high praises on the rating app. And to celebrate this feat, Twitter user Adam Ellis noted that Peele should be considered the best horror director of all time.

And Peele rejected this honor, choosing to pay tribute to another famous horror director.

“Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but,” Peele said, “I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!!”

See the exchange:

I know this is a hot take but at what point do we declare Jordan Peele the best horror director of all time? Can you think of another horror director that had 3 great films, let alone 3 in a row? I can't. pic.twitter.com/s67M40TZ7p — Adam ElIis 𓁹𓂏𓁹 (@adamtotscomix) July 20, 2022

Sorry. I love your enthusiasm but, I will just not tolerate any John Carpenter slander!!! pic.twitter.com/71sVfXAu7S — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) July 20, 2022

