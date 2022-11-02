Jordan Peele Doesn’t Want His Movies to Be Labeled ‘Elevated’

Jordan Peele has shared how he feels about the descriptor “elevated” that is common in the horror genre.

Speaking baout this in a new interview with the Verge, Peele dismissed the “elevated” categorization, saying it is very limiting.

“I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to make ‘elevated’ films,” Peele told Charles Pulliam-Moore. “I think that’s a trap that I don’t quite appreciate because I, you know, I like making fucked-up films. I like making weird movies that I’m really just not supposed to make—and sometimes challenge people on the other side of things as well.”

He had spoken with Complex in a different intevriew about pressure he faces when it comes each new project.

“I think you have to treat them as separate entities,” he said at the time. “Because I think even if people think they want you to do something similar, they really want you to break out of that mold and so that’s always the challenge I put on myself. How do I keep some essence of what people like about my work but give him something completely different and that’s how we got Nope.”

