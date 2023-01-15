Jonathan to open Akwa Ibom’s longest Bridge

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will on Monday, inaugurate the longest bridge in Akwa Ibom, the 1.15km Afi- Uko Ntighe bridge project.

The bridge executed by Governor Udom Emmanuel in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has been described as the fourth longest in Nigeria.

The Special Assistant to Governor Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Essien Ndueso, while conducting journalist round the bridge on Friday, said the bridge was part of a 19km road constructed from Mbo LGA to Etebi in Esit Eket LGA.

Essien added that the bridge was among over 40 bridges constructed by Emmanuel across the 31 local government areas in the state as part of the Completion Agenda of his administration.

He noted that the Afi- Uko Ntighe bridge was initiated by former governor Godswill Akpabio’s administration but later abandoned in 2014.

Essien said, “This bridge as you all know was initiated by the former Governor Godswill Akpabio in 2008. Since then, it has been a sad story of neglect and poor contractual disposition to agreements.

“The bridge was only 35 percent executed when Governor Udom Emmanuel took over office in 2015. The governor in 2018 had to get a contractor that specializes in Bridge construction – AMITEC.

“Now, this project is completed. Former president Goodluck Jonathan will commission this bridge on Monday 16 January 2023”.

Essien stated that the bridge had both social and economic impacts on residents of the area as they would carry their goods which were mainly seafoods to different parts of the state.

