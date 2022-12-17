Jonathan, Peter Obi, Gana others grace Enenche daughter’s wedding [Photos]

Former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi were among the dignitaries present as Deborah Enenche wedded on Saturday.

Deborah, who is the daughter of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, in Abuja, got married to Hawthorn Uloko at the church’s Glory Dome in the capital city.

Apart from Jonathan and Obi, former Information Minister Jerry Gana and others were part of the ceremony.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include the Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church (LFC) Bishop David Oyedepo; Pastor David Ibiyomie of the Salvation Gospel Ministries among other clergymen attended the event.

A day earlier, the lovebirds had their traditional marriage.

See more photos below…

