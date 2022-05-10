Jonathan meets APC Chairman, Adamu, after group buys him presidential form

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday, met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The meeting took place in Abuja hours after Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association purchased the N100million presidential form for Jonathan ahead of the 2023 election.

Jonathan is believed to have told Adamu that he is unaware of the group’s decision to buy the form, while also insisting that he will make it official when he decides to contest in the race to replace Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan, a former member of the Peoples Democratic Party, went on to be elected deputy governor, governor, vice-president and president on the party’s platform.

He is yet to formally announce his membership of the APC, who he lost the 2015 elections to as incumbent.

His possible candidacy in the 2023 poll has divided opinions, with legal experts debating his eligibility for the polls having already served as president for five years.

