Jonathan in Como, Italy as APC screens presidential aspirants [Photos]

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed that he’s in Como, Italy for a meeting of the European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East International Advisory Board.

Sharing photos from the meeting, Jonathan, who was appointed into the Council earlier this month, said, “Great time today in Como, Italy, at the meeting of Ecam Council International Advisory Board where members held a preparatory session ahead of this year’s Council Summit. -GEJ”

As the ruling All Progressives Congress screens its presidential aspirants on Monday, it had been speculated that Jonathan will be among those who would be screened.

European Corporate Council on Africa and the Middle East, also known as the ECAM Council is a non-profit organisation established with the purpose of promoting and developing relations between the countries of Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the North Africa region.

