Jonathan hosts Atiku, Okowa

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa have visited former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Atiku, a former vice president, led a delegation to the visit in Jonathan’s Abuja residence on Thursday.

“Last night, I led a delegation alongside my vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja,” Atiku said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the trio.

Last night, I led a delegation alongside my Vice Presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, @IAOkowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan, @GEJonathan, at his residence in Abuja. -AA pic.twitter.com/bmYS4p8wrq — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 18, 2022

While Atiku did not share details of the discussions, the Delta State governor Okowa said it was centered on “plans to recover Nigeria”.

“Last night, alongside our presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency”.

