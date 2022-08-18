Jonah Hill Speaks Up About Suffering ‘Nearly 20 Years’ of Anxiety Attacks

Jonah Hill got candid in a new statement in which he talked about his mental health.

The Oscar-nominated actor posted the statement in which he explained why he paused his promotional tours indefinitely. He had finished directing Stutz, a full-length documentary named after his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz. And according to Deadline, the project will explore the actor’ss mental health journey.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film,” he wrote. “Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.”

“I can’t wait to share [Stutz] with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself,” the Don’t Look Up star continued. “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film.”

