Jon Stewart Defends Joe Rogan Amid COVID-19 Misinformation Row

Jon Stewart is back again to support Joe Rogan after the latter faced backlash for his use of the n-word and how he’s handled COVID-19 information on his show.

According to Stewart, Rogan shouldn’t have been treated so harshly.

“My point is, we all exist in this world and on this planet and there’s no question that there is egregious misinformation that’s purposeful and hateful and all those other things, and that being moderated is a credit to the platforms that run them, but this overreaction to Rogan? I think is a mistake. I really do,” Stewart said on the Feb. 3 episode of his Apple podcast The Problem With Jon Stewart.

“I think there are dishonest bad actors in the world and identifying those is so much more important to me,” Stewart.

Stewart also criticized The New York Times for its coverage of the Iraq war., noting that the outlet and others faced backlash after they perpetuated the Bush administration’s narrative that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction even though the suppossed weapons were never found.

“The New York Times, right, was a giant purveyor of misinformation, and disinformation,” Stewart said of the newspaper’s editorial department. “And that’s as vaunted a media organization as you can find, but there was no accountability for them.”

“But my point is, these are shifting sands,” Stewart said, “and I think I get concerned with, well, who gets to decide?”

