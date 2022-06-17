Friday, June 17, 2022
Jon Snow’s Spin-Off ‘Game of Thrones’ Series Is Being Developed at HBO

New reports have confirmed that Kit Harington will be back as Jon Snow in a spin-off game of Thrones series

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is still being developed at HBO and it’s tentatively called, House of the Dragon.

The show will premiere on HBO later this summer on August 21, 2022, and will star Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and others.

This comes three years after the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones which got many people upset.

We can’t wait to watch this one!

