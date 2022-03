JollofDerby: ‘I will trek from Accra to Lagos if Nigeria beat Ghana’ – John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, has vowed to trek from Accra to Lagos if they lose to Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

The Black Stars will host the first leg of the tie later tonight, before travelling to Abuja for the reverse fixture four days later.

Dumelo, who is now a politician, bragged that their national team will win the game in Kumasi.

Writing on his Instagram page, he insisted there is no way Nigeria will win the match and in the event they somehow do, he would trek barefooted from Accra to Lagos.

He wrote: “There’s no way Nigeria will win today’s match.

“If they do, I John Setor Dumelo will walk barefoot from Accra to Lagos tomorrow morning with my ginger on my head. Super Eagles my foot.”

Kick-off for tonight’s match is 8.30pm Nigerian time.

