The “Joker” will be back on our screen quicker than we think.

This was confirmed by director Todd Phillips, who took to Instagram o confirm that the sequel to the Oscar Award-winning movie is in the works; he shared the news with a picture showing Joaquin Phoenix studying the screenplay.

Phillips also revealed the working title of the film: Joker 2: Folie à Deux, which translates into English as “folly of two” or “madness of two.”

