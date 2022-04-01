Joke Silva’s Daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas Makes U-Turn, Says She’s Still Happily Married

Blessing Douglas has made a U-turn on her earlier statement about the status of her marriage to Olusoji Jacobs.

The mother of one who is married to the first son of veteran Nollywood actors, Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs reversed her Instagram comment where she had stated that her marriage was over.

When she was asked by fans about her marriage during a Q&A session on Instagram, she had said that she is no longer married to Soji.

When told that what God cannot do does not exist, she agreed but said there are some things she doesn’t want God to do.

After her post made news headlines, she made a U-turn and said she was just responding sarcastically to people who were making insensitive inquiries about her marriage.

She added that she is still married to Olusoji Jacobs and her intial post was just humour and sarcasm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...