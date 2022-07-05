Joke Silva Shares Throwback Photo of Husband Olu Jacobs on Anticipation of 80th Birthday

Olu Jacobs is about the join the octogenarian clique and his wife, Joke Silva couldn’t be any happier.

The Nollywood screen goddess shared a throwback photo of her man back in the day, in anticipation for the celebration of the huge milestone age.

“Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is….80th Birthday loading….” She captioned her post.

Olu Jacobs is set to clock 80 years on July 11, 2022. Industry colleagues, friends and fans and already sending birthday wishes as the countdown to the big day begins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...