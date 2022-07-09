Joke Silva Shares BTS Moments from Olu Jacobs’ 80th Birthday Shoot

Joke Silva looks like the most excited for Olu Jacobs’ 80th birthday as she has been counting down since the beginning of July.

The actress who posted a throwback photo of husband last week, in anticipation of his birthday, shared fun behind-the-scene moments from the birthday shoot.

With Mavin’s ‘Overdose’ playing in the background, it looked like the shoot which saw the veteran actor, Olu Jacobs dressed to the nines in white agbada, with his Mrs in complementary green and white clothing was a lot of fun.

“Happy Eid Mubarak to all our Muslim brothers and sisters. Enjoy Salah. Thanks @maiatafo it’s a great fit and was a fun shoot. 80yh birthday loading,” Joel Silvia captioned her Instagram post.

Olu Jacobs is set to clock 80 on Monday, July 11, 2022.

