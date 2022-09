Joke Silva is celebrating her 61st birthday on Thursday, September 29.

The iconic Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to mark the occasion by posting a photo of herself smiling.

Praising God in Yoruba, the grandmother of one wrote, “Kasha ma dupe dupe kasha ma dupe dupe…oromi o gbejo we we ka sha ma dupe dupe. Thank you Lord for another year…of your abundant Grace, Mercy and Favour.”

