Join up for the Second WARIF Dialogue: Women’s Rights = Human Rights

The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) is holding another dialogue on gender-based violence.

This second WARIF dialogue puts the x-ray on the topic: Women’s Rights = Human Rights: Are we there yet?

A seven-man panel of experts will be on hand to dissect the issue as it affects women, particularly in the developing countries.

Topic

The WARIF Dialogue

Description

The WARIF Dialogue seeks to address the prevalence and impact of gender based violence as well as the issue of women’s rights and inequality through an international lens, with discussions led by worldwide experts and thought leaders in the field.

Time

Dec 1, 2022 10:00 AM in West Central Africa

Please Register:

https://lnkd.in/dePQdHqz

