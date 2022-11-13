Johnny Drille to Set Singles Up At His Lagos Show on Sunday

Johnny Drille is a self appointed Cupid who is set to help single folks find love.

The Mavin signee who will be hosting another edition of his Johnny’s Room Live concert on Sunday, November 13, revealed how he plans to help single folks who will be attending the show.

Johnny Drille stated that there will be a distinction between the singles and the married people at his concert. He noted that married folks will have a different colour of wrist band from the single folks so everyone can know themselves and therefore, work with that information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...