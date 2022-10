Johnny Drille is set to release his sophomore album in a week’s time.

The singer whose latest single, ‘How Are You My Friend’ is currently ruling the airwaves and social media, made the announcement via his Instagram.

Johnny Drille stated that the this project will be called “HOME” and will drop on October 28. It will contain 6 new songs; new stories he can’t wait to share.

