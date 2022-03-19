Saturday, March 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Johnny Drille Reveals He Has Never Cheated in a Relationship

Johnny Drille intimated his fans with some details about himself earlier on Saturday morning.

The singer and songwriter who was up gisting with his Twitter followers revealed that he had never cheated in his life.

Johnny wondered why the declaration sounded unbelievable to some folks a he shared that when he made the announcement, the folks present started laughing.

“I said to them “I’ve never cheated in my life” and they started laughing. Why was it ridiculous to believe?” He asked.

