Johnny Drille Returns to 2017 When He was Just a Regular Guy

Johnny Drille made a return trip to his past and was nice enough to capture the experience on tape.

The singer and Mavin Records signee returned to the days as an average man living on Benin City before his life changed with fame and fortune.

Johnny posted a video of himself masked up in his adventure of a day in the life of ‘regular Johnny’. He walked on the street, hopped into public transport, and visited Obalende.

As much as he claimed to enjoy the experience, he pointed out that he was quite disappointed that folks didn’t faint as he walked by. See his cheeky clip below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...