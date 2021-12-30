Johnny Drille Praises Artist who Gave Him Fuller Beards in Painting

Johnny Drille has heaped praises on a fan an artist for particularly helping with his scanty beards.

The singer and Mavin Records signee who has often complained to his fans about his sparse and unconnected facial hair, was pleasantly surprised when he received a painting that showed otherwise.

Johnny Drille shared the beautiful piece of art via his Instagram page and said,

“After my show last month I met this talented artist who made this incredible art work (he even gave me a fuller beard which I am grateful for).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...